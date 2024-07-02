Naqvi included in Zimbabwe T20I squad for India series

LAHORE - Pakistan-origin Antum Naqvi has been included in Zimbabwe T20I squad for India series. But the inclusion of the 25-year-old batter is subject to him getting confirmed as a Zimbabwe citizen. Naqvi came to prominence at the beginning of the year when he became the first player to score a triple century for any Zimbabwean team in representative cricket. He scored an unbeaten 300 for Mid West Rhinos in the Logan Cup and captained them in just his second year in Zimbabwean domestic cricket. Naqvi boasts a strike rate of 146.80 in seven T20 matches. He was born in Brussels, Belgium, to Pakistani parents, and moved to Australia when he was four, where he earned a commercial airline pilot’s licence. He put his aviation career on hold to pursue cricket.