National Engineering Robotics contest set for July 9-13

ISLAMABAD    -    The annual National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC) 2024 will be held from July 9-13, organized by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME), NUST.

Participants will demonstrate their innovation and technical skills in categories such as Indigenous, Modular, RoboWars, and Aero. NERC has evolved into a prestigious platform, fostering robotics and engineering talent among students nationwide.

A collaboration between NUST and the STEM Careers Program HEC, NERC promotes robotics research in Pakistan. Hosted by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering and the Society of Mechatronics Engineers, Pakistan, the 20th NERC 2024 will feature participants from schools, colleges, and universities across the country.

