NHA chairman puts field formations on high alert

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Arshad Majeed Mohmand, has put all zones and regions on high alert in anticipation of possible heavy rains expected next week. He has directed the zonal members to take immediate emergency measures and ensure that in case of landslides and road closures due to rains, the road network is made operational in the shortest possible time. He strictly conveyed to all zones that any negligence on the part of field staff would not be tolerated and asked them to remain vigilant. According to a forecast of heavy rains issued by the meteorological department, it is expected that the road network could be closed at certain points, especially in the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiat, and Balochistan due to landslides. The National Highway Authority has issued an alert in view of the expected rains and weather conditions. The NHA’s spokesman stated that the Chairman is personally monitoring the situation and has directed the presence of technical staff on the ground to prevent long closures of the national road network. Necessary arrangements have already been made by the field staff, and essential machinery has been positioned at sensitive locations for timely relief and rescue operations.