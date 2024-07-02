NHA gets new chairman

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has replaced Chairman National Highway Authority and appointed a Grade-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan as new chairman.

According to separate notifications issued on Monday from the Establishment Division, the incumbent Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand has been removed from his position and directed to report to the Establishment Division while Sultan was transferred from the Finance Ministry and made head of the road authority.

Sultan belongs to the custodian family of the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Sultan Baho.

Sultan has a political background as he is the son-in-law of the former Governor Punjab Shahid Hamid — the brother of former law minister Zahid Hamid.

It is pertinent to mention here that he had also served as Secretary Communications and Works Department Punjab.

The outgoing Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand remained in NHA for a very brief period of time and most of his tenure was in caretaker setup therefore he could not implement most of his policies.

He was very keenly concerned about enhancing the revenue of NHA and was pursuing a target to double the NHA inflows. He was considered as straightforward and hardworking officer amongst the circles.