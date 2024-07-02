Tuesday, July 02, 2024
No media freedom in KP: Bilawal

PPP chairman highlights alarming rise in violent incidents targeting journalists in province

Our Staff Reporter
July 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday voiced his grave concern over the “diminishing space for independent journalism” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a statement, the PPP Chairman highlighted the alarming rise in violent incidents targeting journalists in the province, deeming it intolerable. He emphasized that many affected journalists are holding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and the ruling provincial party accountable for these brutalities.

He condemned the suppression of journalism through violence, attributing these acts to fascist elements. “The PTI is evidently fearful of independent journalism and has lost the trust of the people,” Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated. “Their consistent reliance on undemocratic tactics and conspiracies to cling to power is disgraceful.” Reaffirming PPP’s unwavering support for the journalist community, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared: “We believe in press freedom and will not allow anyone to stifle the press.” He called upon relevant institutions and parliament to take decisive action to safeguard journalists and uphold press freedom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our Staff Reporter

