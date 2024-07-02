Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Non-bailable warrants for CM Gandapur issued

Web Desk
7:25 PM | July 02, 2024
The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

A case was registered against Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an FIR at the I-9 police station for protesting against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October 2022.

The court rejected Gandapur’s request for exemption of attendance before the court.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has held the hearing for tomorrow (Wednesday).

The court said Gandapur had never appeared before the court after April 2024.

It should be noted that the case was lodged for vandalism during the protest against disqualification of Imran Khan.
 

