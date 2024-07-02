Tuesday, July 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile

Agencies
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, International

SEOUL   -   North Korea on Monday launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the east, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul. The Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details about the launch, saying an analysis was under way, Yonhap said. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not offer immediate confirmation of the launch. The launch comes several days after North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a multiple warhead missile, but the South said that Wednesday’s launch ended in a mid-air explosion.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024