OGDCL successfully optimises production at Nashpa-4 well in Karak

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the successful revitalization of the Nashpa-4 well, situated within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

OGDCL thoroughly re-evaluated the well for the potential of the upper zone of the Lockhart formation and achieved a significant increase in the well’s production capacity. The Nashpa-4 well is now producing an additional 330 barrels per day (BBL/day) of oil and 7.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/ day) of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1570 PSI. Additionally, 21 metric tons per day (MT/day) of LPG is being recovered, contributing to the country’s energy supply. The enhanced gas production from the well is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network, ensuring a steady supply of natural gas to meet the growing energy demands of Pakistan.

Moreover, the production optimization from the Nashpa-4 well is projected to result in annual foreign exchange savings of $59.85 million (PKR 16.94 billion) as import substitution for the country. OGDCL is committed to supporting Pakistan’s energy needs through the optimization of existing resources and the exploration of new opportunities. The optimization at Nashpa-4 well underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing the country’s energy security and contributing to its economic development.