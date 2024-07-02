Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Pak players dominate ACBS Asian 15Red U21 & 6Red Men’s Snooker events

Our Staff Reporter
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Pakistani players have showcased their prowess, securing spots in both the 6Red Men’s and 15Red U21 finals, scheduled for today (Tuesday). In the 6Red Men’s category, Awais Munir from Pakistan will face Nansen Wan from Hong Kong in the final match at 3:00 PM. Munir advanced to the final after a decisive victory over compatriot Asjad Iqbal, winning the match by 5-2. The scores were (29- 59, 19-42, 42-12, 67-0, 44-09, 41-30, 70-0(63)). Meanwhile in the 15Red U21 category, the final will be an all-Pakistan affair with Hasnain Akhtar competing against Ahsan Ramzan at 12:00 PM. Akhtar secured his place in the final by defeating Shaun Liu of Hong Kong with a scoreline of 4-1. Ramzan followed suit with a 4-1 victory over Iran’s Tirdad Azadipour. The finals promise to be thrilling encounters, with Pakistan looking to secure victories in both categories. The impressive performance of Pakistani players throughout the tournament has been a highlight, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the championship.

Our Staff Reporter

