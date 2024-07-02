Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 without obstacles

Web Sports Desk
4:35 PM | July 02, 2024
Sports

Pakistan, along with 11 other teams, have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026

Twelve of the 20 teams for the mega event have been finalised.

The tournament will have 20 teams which will be divided into four groups. The first two spots of the event have been taken by India and Sri Lanka as hosts. 

The next 10 spots were determined by the Super Eight qualifiers at the 2024 and T20I team rankings. 

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies and USA have secured 2026 T20 World Cup spots. 

Pakistan have got a place in the next edition with their T20I ranking (7th), alongside New Zealand (6th) and Ireland (11th). 

Meanwhile, the final eight teams for the next world cup will be confirmed by regional qualifiers. There are two qualification spots for Africa, Asia and Europe and one spot for Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions. 

India won the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thriller.

