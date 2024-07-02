Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Pakistani-born Sikandar Raza named as Zimbabwe captain for T20 series against India

Pakistani-born Sikandar Raza named as Zimbabwe captain for T20 series against India
Web Desk
4:34 PM | July 02, 2024
Pakistani-born Sikandar Raza will captain a young Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against newly-crowned T20 World Cup 2024 champions India.

Raza has played 86 T20I matches since 2013, making 1,946 runs with a highest score of 87.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 and are looking to build for the future under new head coach Justin Sammons.

The average age of this squad is 27 - and that includes the 38-year-old skipper.

They have included Antum Naqvi in the squad but this is subject to the confirmation of his citizenship status.

Naqvi was born to parents of Pakistani origin in Brussels, Belgium, and later moved to Australia, but has applied for Zimbabwe naturalisation.

Web Desk

National

