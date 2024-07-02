Pakistani exhibitors tap opportunities at China-Eurasia Expo

BEIJING - Pakistani exhibitors tapped opportunities at a five-day China-Eurasia Expo held in Xinjiang. At the booth of Pakistan, there were copper, jewellery, jade, handmade carpets, and other products, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Abbas Muhammad, a Pakistani jeweler who has lived in Xinjiang for 20 years said, his participation in every China-Eurasia Expo would bring benefits to his business. Abbas has two companies, one in Pakistan and the other in China, primarily dealing in jewelry, jade, and other items. Among these, emeralds and other gems from Pakistan are highly sought after by Chinese consumers. At the expo, he was busy attending to customers and sold over RMB 100,000 worth of products in the past few days.

There were some new faces at the expo. Faisal Rasheed, a Pakistani handmade carpet merchant, came to Xinjiang from Beijing to participate in the expo. He told Gwadar Pro that China is a huge market and he believes Pakistani goods will be successful in China. Pakistani merchants have been participating in the China-Eurasia Expo for several consecutive years. The diverse range of exhibits from around the world has embarked on a journey along the Silk Road to converge at the expo. Exhibitors expressed their hope to integrate more effectively into the Chinese market through Xinjiang, a gateway open to the west.

Themed “New Opportunities of Silk Road, New Vitality for Eurasian Cooperation,” the expo concluded on Sunday. It has drawn over 1,900 participants from 50 countries, regions, and international organizations, showcasing over 6,000 varieties of products. The vibrant atmosphere of this exhibition highlights the broad prospects of win-win cooperation between Asian and European countries, indicating new opportunities for high-quality BRI cooperation and common development.