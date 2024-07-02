The United States and the Soviet Union engaged in political tension and proxy wars for several decades, known as the Cold War, which had a lasting impact on history. The nuclear arms race and ideological divides of the era appear both pointless and terrifying in retrospect. Berlin Wall’s eventual collapse and the scientific advances of the Space Race represent the contrasts of the time. The conflict left behind a precarious framework for international relations, a persistent mistrust of the government, and military-industrial complexes. However, it also sparked diplomatic initiatives, cross-cultural discussions, and an awareness of the terrible effects of nuclear war. Pakistan continues to struggle with the aftereffects of the Cold War, such as its reliance on military might, its complicated relationship with the United States, and its nuclear weapons race with India. Pakistan remains a persistent actor in the global geopolitical landscape due to the ideological conflicts resulting from the war, which also impact the country’s internal political dynamics and religious extremism.