PHA reviews park facilities in Murree

RAWALPINDI - The Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, visited various parks in Murree on Monday and reviewed the facilities provided to the public in terms of quality recreation. According to the spokesperson of PHA Rawalpindi, the DG visited different parks and issued instructions to concerned officials regarding the improvement of the parks and ensuring better recreational facilities for tourists. DG Ahmad Hasan Ranjha stated that PHA is committed to providing better facilities to the public and tourists in Rawalpindi and Murree. According to the orders of the Punjab government, tourists and local residents are being provided with the best available facilities. PHA also ensures clean drinking water for tourists in Murree, benches for sitting, and better lighting arrangements. During the visit, DG Ranjha reviewed the arrangements regarding lighting, sitting arrangements, benches on corridors, drinking water, and other facilities in the parks. Orders were issued to the authorities concerned to take immediate measures for improvement. He further stated that PHA will successfully achieve the target of plantation in Rawalpindi and other districts by ensuring a full-scale plantation drive in the coming monsoon season.