Tuesday, July 02, 2024
PM Shehbaz accorded guard of honour at Presidential Palace in Tajikistan

PM Shehbaz accorded guard of honour at Presidential Palace in Tajikistan
Web Desk
7:34 PM | July 02, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a guard of honor as he arrived here on a two-day visit at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue, he was warmly received by President Rehmon.

The national anthems of both the countries were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias.

Later, the smartly turned out contingents of Tajik armed forces presented guard of honor to the prime minister which he reviewed.

Later, both Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Emomali Rahmon introduced their respective delegations to each other.

The prime Minister’s delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

Earlier, as the prime minister landed at Dushanbe airport, he was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Energy Minister Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sgarifzoda, Tajik Ambassador in Islamabad Yousuf Sharifzoda, Pakistan Ambassador in Dushanbe Saeed Sarwar and senior diplomatic officers. 

