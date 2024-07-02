Tuesday, July 02, 2024
PM starts two-day visit to Tajikistan today

Staff Reporter
July 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 2-3, 2024, at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. During his visit, the prime minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, according to a Foreign Office statement. The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan. The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues. The two sides will also sign agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in diverse areas of cooperation.

Staff Reporter

