PM to depart for Kazakhstan today to participate in twin SCO summits

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Astana, Kazakhstan today (Tuesday) for the twin summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

At the SCO Council of Heads of Summit Meeting, the Prime Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance Pakistan accords to regional connectivity and cooperation with SCO member countries.

The Prime Minister will also address the SCO Plus Summit that brings together SCO member states as well as invited dialogue partners, observer states, guests of the chair and international organizations. He will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance of strengthening the organization for the benefit of the peoples of the SCO region.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.