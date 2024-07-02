Police arrest gang involved in street crimes

RAWALPINDI - Police have apprehended a four-member gang responsible for various street crimes and house robberies within the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station on Monday.

The gang members, identified as Ghafoor, Sajjad, Sadiq, and Janus Khan, were apprehended with stolen items valued at Rs. 350,000, along with a motorcycle and weapons used during their criminal activities.

Separate cases have been registered against each member, with ongoing investigations expected to reveal further details. The gang has been placed in jail for an identification parade.

SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team’s efforts, emphasizing that the suspects will be prosecuted with substantial evidence to ensure justice.

He also reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to taking strict action against organized criminal gangs to uphold public safety.