Police committed to resolving public issues: DIG

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, said that police are committed to resolving public issues on a priority basis besides eradicating crime from the capital. He made this statement while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office on Monday. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion. During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his office within the given time frame. He further stated that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption, and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

DIG Raza emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. He added that such interaction would continue in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens. Interaction during Khuli Kachehris would help to promote friendly policing and ensure self-accountability and immediate resolution of citizens’ problems. The protection of life, property, and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.