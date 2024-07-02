Political instability pushes Pakistan to economic crisis, Shibli Faraz

Former federal information minister, has claimed that Pakistan is facing a crisis due to political instability.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, talking to the media accompanied by Kanwal Shauzab in Islamabad, asserted that only elected representatives’ presence in parliament can ensure improvements. He said current occupants of parliament hold their seats due to Form-47, not through a public vote. These people lack legitimacy as public representatives, he added.

He said the budget announced by the federal government is not public friendly.

Criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said the commission has failed to perform its constitutional duties. He said we are worried about the case which is being dragged out. The last general elections are being criticized globally. A UN report reads it will be made a case study, he claimed.

said the economy of Pakistan is deteriorating owing to the unfair elections.

He categorically said that the IMF does not hold a soft corner for Pakistan. Only the genuine public representatives can put the country on the right track, he added.

Kanwal Shauzab alleged that the ECP has violated Article 17 of the constitution of Pakistan by unjustly delisting the largest party--PTI.

She also claimed that the PTI candidates were pressured to contest as independent candidates.