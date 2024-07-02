Prison Break

Nineteen prisoners broke out of prison in Rawalakot, six of whom were on death row. This incident highlights one glaring issue—the poor conditions of prison facilities. This particular prison was thirty years old and in disrepair. While the potential havoc caused by the escapees is a separate discussion, the need for prison reforms should not be ignored in a country where prisons are overcrowded and reforms are nonexistent. On the one hand, elite political prisoners enjoy air-conditioned cells, while on the other, a single cell meant for one prisoner is overcrowded.

Prisons remain one of the most underfunded state infrastructures. There is a pervasive belief that prisons do not need to be housed in well-constructed, livable structures, but should instead be ugly, neglected places. Such dilapidated prisons become easier to escape from, and what happened in Rawalakot could happen in any other prison across the country. This is not the first incident of its kind in Pakistan; prison breaks have occurred before, yet the government remains indifferent to reforming prisons and improving cell conditions.

Recently, Sindh hosted its first-ever prisoners’ graduation ceremony, demonstrating a bold step towards skills-based education for prisoners. However, the Rawalakot escape underscores the need for continued reform. Prisons, like any other infrastructure, have an expiry date. Before more dangerous prisoners escape, active efforts to reform and replace outdated prisons must be pursued.

Civil society has a significant role to play here. It should advocate for prison reform, present the government with reform plans and models from around the world, and collaborate with international civil society organizations interested in such projects.