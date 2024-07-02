Protests erupt over rising utility prices

Rawalpindi - The President of Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, disapproved of the exorbitant increase in the prices of electricity, Sui gas, LPG, water bills, including petrol and diesel. He warned the government that despite the three-day symbolic strike, if the government does not address the concerns of the business community, businessmen across the country will protest. Protests will be held in every city, with a shutter-down strike across the country.

A large number of traders protested peacefully outside the Rawalpindi Press Club on Monday. The merchants held banners with slogans disapproving of the cruel increase in the prices of utilities. Respected members of the association made it clear to the government that despite paying taxes, the increase in the prices of daily necessities will not be accepted under any circumstances.

President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, along with the honorable members, stated that the business community thought that if the government changes, the situation will also change. However, it did not happen. Traders protested at various places in Rawalpindi city. Chaudhry said that they informed the government about their concerns on every platform, but the result was opposite.

People and traders are unable to pay electricity, gas, and water bills, and inflation has made it impossible to live. Traders across the city started a three-day symbolic protest against the 1100% increase in water bills, including electricity, gas, and LPG bills. If the government does not address their concerns even after three days of symbolic protest, traders across the country will go on a shutter-down strike on the call of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan. There will be a protest in every city, and in the next phase, businessmen from all over the country will unite and march towards Islamabad and will be forced to sit until their demands are accepted.