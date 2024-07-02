PTI founding activist meets KP CM

Peshawar - Fayyaz Khalil, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since 1996, met with Chief Minister KP and PTI Provincial President Ali Amin Gandapur at KP House in Islamabad on Monday.

A statement said that during the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur praised and commended Fayyaz Khalil for his selfless dedication and sacrifices for PTI over the past 28 years.

It said that in the challenging times of the past two years, Fayyaz Khalil has significantly supported the party and its workers. He facilitated financial aid amounting to approximately Rs350 million, donated by Pakistani friends residing in the US, to nearly 100 injured workers and families of six activists who lost their lives.

The statement said Khaliil also presented his roadmap to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for providing further financial assistance to more workers in the second round.

Both Ali Amin Gandapur and MNA Faisal Amin appreciated Khalil’s services and assured support to him in the future.