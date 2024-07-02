PTI only wants anarchy in country: Awn Chaudhry

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been exposed for running campaign against the country.

Addressing a press conference in National Press Club Islamabad on Tuesday, the IPP leader said that a smear campaign was run against the armed forces of the country.

“A conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan by the PTI in connivance with the Jewish lobby,” said , who was once considered as close confidant of PTI founder Imran Khan.

He added that he was ready to stand with PTI if the party seeks an apology from the martyrs of May 9. The PTI leadership must tender an apology for putting the Jinnah House on fire on May 9, he said.

According to , a PR firm was hired in America by PTI in 2016 to glorify the party founder. Zulfi Bukhari was also introduced by the same firm, he said.

He was of the view that he gave many sacrifices for PTI and also raised his voice over bad governance in Punjab.

“I repeatedly highlighted the rampant corruption in Punjab but the party didn’t pay any heed over my concerns,” said .

He said that PTI only wants anarchy and chaos in the country.

“Don’t run campaigns against our institutions from abroad. Come here and fight with us,” he said.