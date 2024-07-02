PTI’s Haleem sees new oil price raise on IMF’s directives

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday reacted to the recent increase in petroleum product prices and termed it the government’s increasing subservience to the IMF.

In a statement, he said that the IMF’s directives had led to a petrol price hike of Rs7.45 per litre, making petrol Rs266 per litre, compared to Rs150 per litre during the PTI’s tenure.

Sheikh said, “Diesel prices have also surged by 9.56 rupees per litre, now costing Rs277 per litre, up from Rs144 per litre under PTI regime.” He highlighted the drastic rise in gas prices, from Rs142 per 3.3719 MMBTU to Rs1976, questioning how the poor could afford such costs.

He said, “Electricity, which cost Rs16 per unit without additional taxes, now costs over Rs85 per unit with extra taxes. An 11-kg LPG cylinder, which was Rs2,424 during PTI’s rule, now costs 3,027 rupees.” Sheikh criticised the PPP and PML-N for their unfulfilled promise of providing 300 free electricity units to the public, questioning who is actually receiving those units for free.

He warned of an impending surge in inflation with the upcoming July bill in August, adding that the public will have to choose between feeding their children or paying gas and electricity bills. The PTI Sindh chief pointed out that the soaring inflation was pushing people towards suicide and that a wave of new taxes was imminent, with the Sindh government also imposing additional taxes.

Sheikh condemned the current administration as puppets of the United States, accusing them of making life unbearable for Pakistanis. He suggested that a single drastic measure would be better than continuous price hikes, urging the government to roll back the increase in petroleum prices immediately. Sheikh called on the corrupt rulers to sell their ill-gotten properties and provide immediate relief to the public. He concluded by expressing confidence that Imran Khan would soon return and restore justice and relief for the people.