PTI says deserters openly criticising party will never be acceptable

ISLAMABAD - Amid ongoing fissures within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Core Committee of the party on Monday issued a strict warning to those former leaders who had left the party following May 9 incidents of violence saying those deserters giving harsh statements against the present leadership will never be acceptable.

Through a resolution, the forum said that PTI founder Imran Khan would only decide about the return of those deserters into the party who showed some remorse. It strongly condemned all those former party leaders who parted ways with the party what it said “at critical junctures.” The development comes after some former PTI leaders including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry have been criticizing the leadership of the party for their alleged failure to get jailed ex-premier Imran Khan released. They are trying to make a narrative that the incumbent leadership faced no strict action from the state after May 9 violence while they had to quit the party under coercion and tough circumstances.

After May 9 last year, a number of PTI leaders through back to back pressers had announced disassociation with the party following a crackdown was launched against them. “Today they have no moral or any other authority to comment on the affairs of the party while sitting outside,” the resolution reads. It stated that as far as the PTI was concerned, these former leaders were irrelevant and their statements were “inconsequential”. “Such people will never be acceptable in the party again,” it added. The panel said that the cases of those who showed remorse and regret would be examined by PTI Founding Chairman-for-life Khan to bring them back into the party fold. This is the sole prerogative of the party founder, it also said. The Core Committee also passed two other resolutions, one seeking strict action against those violating the party discipline and other calling upon the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Secretary General PTI Omar Ayub Khan to withdraw his resignation from the party position.

Referring to the ongoing rifts within the PTI, the forum affirmed that strict discipline should be enforced within the party ranks under all circumstances. “All cases of indiscipline in the future will be dealt with promptly and strictly including suspension of party membership,” it added. “The cases of all those who have been served with disciplinary notices shall be decided within seven days,” it said. The meeting through another resolution acknowledged “meritorious” services rendered by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, what it said through some extremely testing times for the party. It called upon him to withdraw his resignation because continuity of party’s policies was vital at this crucial juncture. “It also calls upon him to withdraw his resignation as continuity of policies is vital for party at this crucial juncture,” it reads. The Core Committee also requested jailed PTI founder Khan not to accept his resignation. Last week, Omar had resigned from his party positions following reports that there were rifts within party ranks.