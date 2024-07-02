Punjab CM Maryam's victory challenged in Election tribunal

The Lahore High Court's Election Tribunal (ET) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to produce the record of Form-45 related to the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz.

The court summoned the record as the success of the CM in the general elections has been challenged.

Justice Anwar Hussain of the ET judge heard the appeal filed by Mehar Shafqat who contested against Maryam Nawaz from PP 159, Lahore.

Submitting his application, the applicant claimed that the victory notification of Maryam Nawaz is contrary to the facts and should be invalidated.

During the proceedings, the CM’s lawyers argued that the appeal is not admissible.

In response to a query from the tribunal judge, the Election Commission lawyer said that 102 polling stations were set up in the constituency.

The tribunal judge asked why Form-45, carrying the signature of the presiding officer and other candidates, was not uploaded on the website.

The Election Commission's lawyer sought time to produce the original record of Form-45, and the tribunal accepted the request.

The tribunal has adjourned the case until the last week of July.