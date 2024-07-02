Punjab govt issues notification regarding transfer, posting of several officers

LAHORE - The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of several officers, here on Monday. According to the notification, DIG Mohsin Rafiq has been transferred from Multan Region to Bahawalpur Region, DIG Prisons Faisalabad Kamran Anjum posted as DIG Multan Region, and AIG Prisons (Industries) Lahore, Razaullah Khan, posted as DIG Prisons Faisalabad Region. Umar Farooq, awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Secretary Agriculture, Sajid Bashir, who was awaiting posting, posted as Additional Secretary Schools, Additional Secretary Food, Lubna Nazir, posted as Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab, Rao Nadeem Akhtar posted as Additional Secretary Food Department, Farhat Hussain, who was awaiting appointment, has been designated as Additional Secretary in the School Education Department, Deputy Secretary Finance Department has been designated as Additional Secretary Finance Department. The services of Additional Secretary Schools, Amna Rafiq, have been assigned to the Director General of the Punjab Food Authority. Imran Hussain Ranjha has been instructed to report to the S&GAD. The services of Shayan Ali Java, Director Revenue PDMA, have been assigned to the Director General of the Punjab Authority. The appointment orders of Ahmad Kamal Mann as Chief of the Planning and Development Board have been cancelled.

He has been instructed to report to the S&GAD.

The services of Saifur Rehman, Deputy Secretary School Education Department, have been assigned to the Food Department.

Bushra Nasir, Director Monitoring, has been made OSD and directed to report to the S&GAD. Azeem Shaukat, Deputy Secretary Human Rights has been asked to report to the S&GAD.

Irfan Hameed, Deputy Secretary Transport Department, has been designated as Deputy Secretary Specialized Healthcare Department. Ayub Bukhari has been posted as Deputy Secretary Admin Transport Department.