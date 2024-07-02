Punjab releases SOPs for majalis during Muharram

Punjab home ministry on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Proceudres (SOPs) for majalis during Muharramul Harram.

According to directions, walk-through gates installation has been declared mandatory at the sensitive places during Muharramul Harram.

The security of majalis will consist of three layers to avoid any untoward incident. The entry and exit routes of the majalis will be fixed before the programme, while the attendants will be checked with the metal detectors.

The car parking facility will be established at least 200 meters away from the place of majlis, the SOPs read.

The use of loudspeakers will be limited to the majalis and punctuality of the time is also advised.

Expected dates of Ashura in Pakistan are 16 or 17 July, 2024. Ashura is known as Youm-e-Ashura the tenth day of Muharram. Ashura observes every year in the month of Islamic Date of Muharram 10.