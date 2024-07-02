Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

SIALKOT - Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed to prevent drowning in canals and rivers. According to a spokesperson, on the special instructions of Secretary Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, rescue teams have been deployed at various important recreational spots on canals and rivers. The rescue teams will patrol banks of canals and rivers to prevent people from bathing. The teams will also patrol different places of the Upper Chenab, MR and Headmarala canals. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has appealed to the public to avoid bathing in canals and rivers and also take special care of children. In any emergency, call rescue helpline 1122 and cooperate with rescue teams deployed on the canals, he added.

SIALKOT DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS APPROVED

District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/ MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar participated while Deputy Director (DD) Development Muhammad Asif gave a briefing. The meeting was told that the Punjab government would provide funds of one billion rupees to each MNA and MPA constituency for development projects. For these schemes of all sectors including road sector, building sector, the members of assembly have submitted the recommendations of development projects. The committee approved all the schemes given by the members while the assembly members will be authorized to determine the priority of the schemes. The Coordination Committee directed that before the monsoon, the irrigation department and road department will ensure the cleaning of drains and encroachments would be removed. In the meeting, it was directed that the general duty and temporary posting of teachers in the School Education Department should be abolished and school councils would be activated within a week.