Agriculture exports are the lifeblood of Pakistan’s foreign exchange revenues, and quality non-compliance threatens to disrupt this crucial sector. Previously, compared with our neighbor, Pakistan’s rice received fewer alerts on quality checks in the European Union, the biggest market. However, an increase in alerts this year is alarming. Pesticide residues exceeding the EU’s prescribed safety levels mean that batches of exported rice will face rejection, disrupting the entire rice cycle.

Pakistan’s basmati rice exports are not just a commodity; they are a symbol of standard and quality. Maintaining and retaining this quality over the years is imperative. The alerts should prompt authorities to investigate the source of the negligence—whether it’s the farmers using agrochemicals that leave persistent residues or storage facilities causing contamination.

Food exports are more sensitive than other commodities, necessitating rigorous internal checks. Additionally, EU countries uphold the highest safety standards for food. Exporters must recognize that rice contaminated beyond safety levels cannot enter the European market. The $3.5 billion export commodity must not be compromised, and all necessary measures must be taken.

From farmers to stockists, the industry, and exporters, everyone must be scrutinized, and regulations must be made stricter. A track record of complaints deters potential buyers, and Pakistan’s fragile economy cannot afford any loss. Rather than losing vital economic assets to negligence and incompetence, all concerned authorities should take immediate action to address the issues with future batches of rice exports. Beyond monetary gain, this is an ethical commitment to food safety.