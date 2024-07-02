SBP’s Summer Camps nurture young athletes under expert guidance

LAHORE - Expert coaches from the Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the direction of Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, are actively training young athletes in the Summer Sports Camps held at various venues within the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC). On Monday, more than 60 children aged 5 to 16 participated in the badminton training camp at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. The camp is led by senior coaches Zarina Waqar and M Sajid, who focused on teaching the young athletes the fundamental techniques of badminton, including proper shuttle handling and racket control. The parents expressed their gratitude to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal for organizing the 40-day Summer Sports Camp during the summer vacations. They praised the initiative as a valuable opportunity for school-going children to engage in healthy sports activities. “This training camp is crucial for identifying young talent in various sports and enhancing the skills of these young athletes,” said a parent. “It’s an excellent way to involve children in constructive activities during their holidays.” The Summer Sports Camps not only aim to discover promising young athletes but also play a pivotal role in honing the abilities of school-going boys and girls, setting a strong foundation for their future in sports.