Schedule for first parliamentary year of 16th NA announced

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly has released tentative schedule for the first parliamentary year of the 16th National Assembly. The assembly sessions will be held for a total of 129 days throughout the year. The schedule from February 29, 2024, to February 28, 2025, was prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. According to the details, from the oath-taking of members to the budget session, the assembly convened seven times. During the budget session, meetings were held for 17 days. The parliamentary calendar does not include any assembly sessions scheduled for July. The seventh session of the National Assembly will commence on August 5. From September to February 2025, the sessions will be held for 12 days each month. Holidays are likely on July 16-17 for Ashura and on September 16 for 12th Rabi’ al-Awwal.