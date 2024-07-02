School set up to educate working children

LAHORE - In line with the directions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first “Early Morning School” has been set up at Government MC Higher Secondary School, Kotwali Road. Children working at shops, hotels and factories will be imparted education in the school from 7a.m. to 10a.m. Additional Deputy Commissioner (finance) Ahmad Saleem Shishti distributed free books and stationery in the school here on Monday. Divisional Director Dr Kishwar Naheed Rana, Chief Executive Officer Education Kashif Raza, Deputy District Education Officer /Focal Person for the school Muhammad Amjad Rana and other officers were present.

CEO Education Kashif Raza said that 37 children had so far been enrolled in the school where free education is being imparted like formal students. The objective of the school is to educate out-of-school children, he said.

He said that the working children would now be able to earn their livelihood along with getting education.

He said that more schools will be set up in the district. He said that the credit of this important step to educate the children of the working class goes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.