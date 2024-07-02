Section 144 imposed in Kohat during Muharram

Kohat - In order to maintain law and order and security in Kohat and to ensure safety to the life and property of the people during the upcoming Muharram, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Monday imposed Section 144 CrPC.

Under the section wall-chalking, pillion riding (excluding government servants engaged in Muharram Duties, raising of provocative sectarian slogans and speeches, assembly of five or more persons at a public place for any nefarious purpose, display of weapons and use of loudspeaker except for Azaan and Muharram mourning has been banned.

Moreover, distribution of objectionable/sectarian material, tinted glasses on vehicles, aerial firing, sale of petroleum products in small containers, sale and use of firecrackers, standing on the rooftops of buildings/houses in the surrounding of procession routes and Imambargahs, stay of strangers in hostels which fall on the roots of processions and Imambarghs premises, dumping of construction materials at the roadsides and movement of Afghan refugees except their camps will also remain banned in the district.

The notification said this order shall come into force with immediate effect for a period of 30 days. Those who violate this order will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.