Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demands to abolish NAB

Former Prime Minister demanded to abolish NAB, otherwise, he warned the country will remain paralysed.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Abbasi also criticised the justice system.

He said that NAB has been created to make political cases. He said that former NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal used to say that he didn't make cases without the direction of former PM Imran Khan.

He said that the government's people said that the budget was a failure, the additional tax of Rs four thousand billion was a new thing in this budget, and the burden would fall on the people. He said that if the government starts taxing its exports it will be difficult to do export.

Abbasi said that the institutions that are harming the country should be closed. The people are being robbed, the government has not made any monetary policy.

The former PM said that the government was also angry at my press conference yesterday, the government has increased its expenses by 25% by putting a burden of Rs 4000 billion on the people. He said that additional tax was imposed on the income of the common man, petrol, diesel and that cigarettes are being smuggled.

He said that the steel mills in Karachi and Lahore pay all the taxes. He noted that economic depression was happening due to the unfair tax policy.

The former prime minister said that they support whatever operation is done for the country, but we have to think about why these operations are needed. He said that they were forming a political faction 'Awam Pakistan Party'.