Shaza in Beijing to attend Global Digital Economy Conference

BEIJING - Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja arrived here on Monday to attend the Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) 2024 being held in the Chinese capital from July 2-5. The minister was received at Beijing Capital International Airport by FU HaiFeng, Director Digital Economy Development Center, Beijing BIIT, Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary, Deputy Head of Mission, and other senior officials of Embassy of Pakistan.

The state minister will visit booths of Pakistani tech companies and meet their representatives. She will also attend “Euro Asia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum” and participate in the panel discussions. The state minister will hold meetings with President China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), Global Vice President NXP Semiconductors, and Ali Baba Group. She is leading a delegation of 20 IT companies from Pakistan for developing business to business cooperation with the Chinese companies. The Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 to be held at China National Convention Center, Beijing, is aimed to expand global cooperation in the digital economy.