Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Shehryar Sultan appointed NHA chairman

Shehryar Sultan appointed NHA chairman
Web Desk
7:51 PM | July 02, 2024
The federal bureaucracy has been reshuffled as Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) and Grade 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Arshad Majeed has been transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Additional Secretary Finance Division and Grade 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Muhammad Shehryar Sultan has been transferred and posted as new Chairman National Highway Authority.

Syed Asad Muzaffar, a grade 18 police officer posted in the Punjab government, has been transferred and posted in FIA. Sindh Education Department Headmaster Amjad Ali Yousafzai has been transferred and appointed Assistant Director in the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum) on deputation for three years.

Section Officer Economic Affairs Division Kashif Ali has been posted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Section Officer Ministry of Interior Muhammad Fahad Sial has been transferred and posted as Section Officer Defence Production Division. The Establishment Division has issued notification of these postings and transfers.

