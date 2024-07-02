Sindh CM reviews Muharram arrangements, directs for security of processions

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday presided over a joint meeting with administration and religious scholars to finalise arrangements for Majalis and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CM said there would be no load-shedding from Muharram 1 to 12 for which he issued directives to KE, HESCO and SEPCO.

The meeting was held at CM House and attended by provincial ministers including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zia Lanjar, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob. Secretaries of different departments, Asadullah of water Borad, Haris Siddiqui of KE and Solid Waste Management representative Ulemae kram - Allama Syed Razi Naqvi, Molana Mohamad Hussain and others also attended the meeting. Addressing the Ulema, the CM said that province had full religious harmony where people had been living in peaceful environment.

He said: “I am sure this practice of mutual respect would further strengthen.” After consultation with Ulema-e-karam (religious scholars) the CM directed the IG Police to provide necessary security to the Majalis and Moharram processions across the Sindh province.

The ulema pointed out that most of the roads and the drain in the city were better but even then, drainage systems in the streets, particularly where Majalis were scheduled to be held.

At this, the CM directed the water board to ensure the repair of the drainage system in the city. The KMC would repair its roads, if necessary. He also directed the water board to provide water to the masajid and Majalis. Mr Shah directed Solid Waste Management to further focus on the sweeping and cleanliness of roads and streets for Majalis and Moharram processions.

The ulema pointed out the problem of load-shedding in their areas and requested the CM to direct K-Electric not to resort to load-shedding during the month of Muharram, particularly from Muharram 1 to 12.

On this, the CM directed KE representatives to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the masajid, and majalis.

The chief minister directed the administration all over Sindh to cooperate with the organisers of the majalis in renewing their permits. He directed Minister Local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani to visit Imambargah/masajid so that their issues could be resolved.

On the directives of the CM, Minister P&D Nasir Shah would convene a meeting of the power distribution companies, administration and ulema in his office.