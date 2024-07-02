Sui Northern achieves major operational milestones

LAHORE - Sui Northern has successfully achieved three significant milestones to enhance gas transmission and distribution.

LAHORE BIFURCATION:

The bifurcation of Lahore Region into Lahore East and Lahore West regions was completed in six months despite operational constraints. Four new inputs namely SMS Kasur, SMS Ferozepur, SMS Barki, and SMS Dial were added, increasing inputs from three to seven. This project addresses low-pressure issues, improves network operations, and reduces gas losses.

RAWALPINDI AND ISLAMABAD ISOLATION:

The isolation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been completed to ensure better operational efficiency for Rawalpindi and Islamabad. A 24-inch line was constructed along Kashmir Highway, improving gas flow management and enhancing pressure and flow for both cities.

UPGRADATION OF NETWORK IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI:

New 24-inch and 18-inch lines were built to address low-pressure issues in the Red Zone and Blue Area of Islamabad, along with an 18-inch line from SMS Ranyal in Rawalpindi. Separate feeds for the twin cities will cater for more accurate UFG calculations and efficiency improvements.

These projects have been completed by June 30, 2024, ahead of the December 2024 deadline, aiming to significantly improve the system operations. The reconciliation of 1400 TBS has also been completed