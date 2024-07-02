Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon

PESHAWAR - M/S Al-Chemist Private Limited, a sulphuric Acid Manufacturing unit at Rashakai Special Economic Zone is likely to become operational and start production soon. The unit has been established with the investment of Rs.425 million.

According to official sources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), fourteen trucks consisting of 22 wheelers and rest, from Uzbekistan, en route to Afghanistan, have arrived at the project site and unloaded at the unit.

This pioneering enterprise is nearing completion and is expected to commence commercial production soon. Rashakai SEZ is poised to revitalize industrial activities in the province and the country, further strengthening the bond between Pakistan and China.

The company says that this operational excellence would not have been possible without the support from the office of KP SACM Abdul Karim Khan Tordher, the provincial and federal governments – the later being represented by Board of Investment.