Supreme Court's immunity ruling is 'dangerous precedent': Biden

US President Joe Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s decision Monday to grant substantial immunity from prosecution to former President Donald Trump on election subversion charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law…No one is above the law, not even the president of United States," Biden said.

“Today's Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity fundamentally changed that for all practical purposes. Today's decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits to what a president can do."

His remarks came after the Supreme Court, in a monumental decision, ruled that former presidents enjoy a presumption of criminal immunity for official acts while in the White House, handing a win to Trump.

"This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States. the only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone," he added.

On Jan. 6, 2021, far-right groups and supporters of Trump stormed the Congress building, where the session for the approval of the results of the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election was held.

Five people, including a police officer, lost their lives as a result.