Tehsil Council chief summoned for violation of code of conduct

PESHAWAR - District Monitoring Officer of PK-22 (Bajaur) has served notice of hearing to Chairman Tehsil Council Sub-Division Nawagai, Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman for alleged violation of code of conduct in by-elections to be held on July 11.

According to a press statement by media cell of Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday, the notice was served in wake of social media reports regarding participation of Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman in election campaign for by-elections in PK-22 Bajaur.

The act of participation comes in violation of Election Act 2017/Election Rules and para-18 of the Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for general and by elections 2024, reads the notification. Dr Khalil ur Rehman has been directed to appear in person on July 04 before the District Monitoring Officer inside the District Education Officer, Bajaur to explain his position.