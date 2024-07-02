Tiktoker Ayesha Akram forgives accused in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

LAHORE - TikToker Ayesha Akram on Monday forgave all alleged accused in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Gul Abbas conducted the case hearing wherein Ayesha Akram submitted an affidavit of not pursuing the case further. Ayesha stated before the court that she had forgiven all the accused for the sake of Allah and His Prophet (PBUH), adding that she had no objection to their acquittal. She further mentioned that she was giving her statement freely and without any fear. At this, the court summoned the lawyers on August 26 to present arguments on the acquittal applications of the accused and the plaintiff’s (Ayesha Akram) statement. It is pertinent to mention here that 12 accused, including Amir Sohail alias Rambo, had filed acquittal applications in the case. Larri Adda police had registered the FIR against accused for assaulting and molesting TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, 2021. Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt, or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.