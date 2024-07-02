Tragedy of Karachi’s Youth

I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to draw attention to a very serious matter of street crime in Karachi.

It is heartbreaking to see the youth of Karachi falling victim to street criminals every day. The recent martyrdom of Habib University’s gold medalist, Irteqa, is a stark reminder of the city’s dire situation. In just the past four months, over 71 innocent citizens have lost their lives. This is nothing short of genocide.

For 15 years, the People’s Party has been in power in Sindh, yet they have utterly failed to provide security and peace to the people of Karachi. The city’s residents, who once lamented the lack of electricity, water, gas, and employment, are now being denied even the basic right to life. Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, generates 70% of the country’s revenue and 90% of Sindh’s tax income. It is the city that keeps Pakistan running. Yet, the state’s silence on the current situation is deafening and unjust.

The question is, how many more lives will it take for the state to take action? How many more young people will have to die before the judiciary takes notice and takes suo motu action to address the city’s situation? Will the state only wake up when someone from their own family is affected? Do the lives of Karachi’s people have no value?

If the state cannot provide basic security to its citizens, then what is the purpose of its existence? What is the point of having a powerful army and police force if they cannot protect the people? If the state cannot protect Karachi’s citizens, then it should at least allow them to take matters into their own hands. We demand that all institutions take immediate action to end the oppression and violence against Karachi’s residents. This must end now before it’s too late.

SYED ALI SULTAN,

Karachi.