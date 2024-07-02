Tribals demand justice for martyred journalist

Khyber - The tribesmen of Landi Kotal vowed that they will adopt all necessary initiatives to maintain peace in the area and win justice for the deceased journalist Khalil Jibran.

In a protest sit-in held at Charwazai Square of Landi Kotal on Monday, a large number of protesters while holding black flags chanted slogans against killing of a tribal journalist.

Speakers including MNA Iqbal Afridi, district head of Awami National Party (ANP) Shah Hussain Shinwari, tehsil Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Murad Hussain, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber chief Shah Rehman Shinwari, political worker Hussain Afridi, social workers Shakir Afridi, Zia-ul-Haq Afridi and others said that they would leave no stone upturned to win justice for the slain journalist and to get basic rights for them.

Time has come to unite the whole nation and to say no to tyranny and cruelty in every form and shape, they remarked. They said that they were not against the state and its departments but the anti-people policies, formulated by it. Some people deliberately disturbed peaceful environment of Khyber, they claimed. The protesters urged the authorities concerned to trace the killers of late journalist Khalil Jibran and grant them punishment as per law.