Wahab visits Karachi areas to inspect drain cleansing arrangements

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he would continuously monitor the cleaning of drains in the metropolis.

“In addition to the 46 major drains, smaller drains are also being cleaned. A joint strategy will be devised to ensure the drainage of rainwater across all towns. As soon as the rains begin, staff, machinery, and pumps will be dispatched to major roads,” he said while speaking during his visits to the stormwater drains.

Wahab visited several drains, including Bilawal Chowrangi Nala, Essa Nagri Nala, Songal Nala, and Nursery Nala, and inspected drainage arrangements in various locations in district Korangi such as Khadda Stop, Ten Thousand Road, Kala Board Malir, Falaknaz Plaza, and Railway Crossing. He issued on the spot instructions to the concerned official during his visit.

He directed that all choking points in the drains be cleared daily and the cleaning process be accelerated. Alongwith major drains, other drains in suburban areas should also be cleaned to prevent drainage issues. “The removal of encroachments around Gujjar Nala and Mehmoodabad Nala has facilitated the drainage of rainwater, and all choking points in these drains have been cleared. Encroachments from other stormwater drains will also be removed to ensure smooth drainage during future rains,” he maintained.

Wahab noted that rainwater accumulation at Nursery on Shahrah-e- Faisal severely disrupts traffic, therefore, every effort was being made to ensure optimal drainage arrangements at such locations. Machinery and pumps used in this process would be kept ready for immediate dispatch, he added. He appealed to the public to avoid throwing household waste and other debris into the stormwater drains and dispose of waste only at designated spots so that the cleaning staff could transport it to landfill sites. Keeping the city clean is a collective responsibility, and all citizens must play their part.