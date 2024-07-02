Workshop held on making STEAM education fun with traditional toys

ISLAMABAD - The ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) will host an International Online Workshop titled “Making Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Education Fun with Traditional Toys” on July 11. The workshop, organized jointly by ECOSF and the National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM), aims to engage teachers and students in learning STEAM concepts through innovative use of traditional toys. Participants can register for the workshop until July 10. Further details about the workshop can be accessed via the following link: [ECOSF Workshop Details] (https://www.ecosf.org/ STEAM-Education-Fun).