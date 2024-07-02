Tuesday, July 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Workshop held on making STEAM education fun with traditional toys

APP
July 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -    The ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) will host an International Online Workshop titled “Making Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Education Fun with Traditional Toys” on July 11. The workshop, organized jointly by ECOSF and the National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM), aims to engage teachers and students in learning STEAM concepts through innovative use of traditional toys. Participants can register for the workshop until July 10. Further details about the workshop can be accessed via the following link: [ECOSF Workshop Details] (https://www.ecosf.org/ STEAM-Education-Fun).

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024