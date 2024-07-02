Young Cricketers in Pakistan

Tuesday, July 02, 2024
The cricketing talent among the youth in Pakistan needs to be promoted and supported. Despite the existence of leagues like PSL, MSL, and other provincial leagues, the Pakistan international cricket team lacks new talent. While the cricket format has evolved, the Pakistan team continues to rely on older, senior players across all formats. In contrast, other countries have a wide selection of young and energetic players who strengthen their team performance and lead them to success.

I know an exceptional young cricketer named Ali Abbas Naich from Khairpur district, Sukkur, Sindh. He has played for CCA Khairpur Mirs U19 in 2021-22, participated in PSL8 Camp with Lahore Qalandars at QHPC Lahore, and recently played for the Sukkur Patriots in the Sindh Premier League. An all-rounder, Ali Abbas Naich is a right-handed leg spinner and a right-handed batsman, renowned as a “junior Shaheed Afridi” in his cricket circle. Ali Abbas Naich could be a valuable addition to the Pakistan team if given the chance to play at the national level.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should promote and support young cricketers to encourage hard work and dedication, enabling them to become superstars.

SAGAR KAGRA,

Sukkur.

