20 percent mango crop destroyed by rains in Sindh

HYDERABAD-Several fruit crops such as of mangoes, bananas and dates have been badly damaged by heavy rains and strong winds that recently lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Sindh for three days.

Chamber of Agriculture Senior Vice President Nabi Bux has said that the mango crop has been affected the most. “20 per cent of the total crop has been damaged,” he elaborated. He has said that mango crop has been sown over 100,000 acres of land in Sindh. “But due to changes in weather pattern, the province was lashed by rains and strong gales that damaged crops,” he concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORT

